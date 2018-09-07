FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 2:30 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Magnitude 6.3 quake hits central Ecuador, felt in capital

1 Min Read

QUITO (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck central Ecuador on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, although there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The quake hit 94 km (58 miles) south of the city of Ambato at a depth of 112 km (69 miles), the USGS said.

Tremors were felt in the capital, Quito, and in the industrial port city of Guayaquil, where people ran into the streets, a Reuters witness said.

Ecuador’s geological institute said the earthquake, which hit a remote area with a low population, had a magnitude of 6.5.

The Andean nation has frequent seismic activity. In 2016, a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Ecuador’s Pacific coast, killing more than 650 people.

Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Paul Tait

