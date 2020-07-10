Commodities
July 10, 2020 / 10:27 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Ecuador seeks private partner to invest in Esmeraldas refinery

1 Min Read

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador is seeking a private partner to invest in state-run oil company Petroecuador’s 110,000 barrel-per-day Esmeraldas refinery, the energy ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The purpose of the deal would be to improve the management of the facility and the quality of the fuel it produces. It comes after a power outage in April left the facility’s fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCC) out of service.

“This is not a monetization process,” Energy Minister Rene Ortiz said in a statement, adding that the refinery would remain property of the Ecuadorean state. “It is a process to transfer and delegate a portion of the operations of the Esmeraldas refinery.”

The ministry did not give a timeline on when it expected to strike a deal with a potential partner.

Reporting by Alexandra Valencia, writing by Brian Ellsworth and Luc Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below