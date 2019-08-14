India's Edelweiss Financial to raise $125 million from U.S.-based Kora Management

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EDEL.NS) said on Wednesday U.S.-based Kora Management would invest $125 million in the Indian financial services company, weeks after Canadian private equity firm CDPQ’s investment of $255 million.

Kora will invest $75 million in Edelweiss Financial's advisory business and a further $50 million in Edelweiss Group, the shadow bank said here.

Indian shadow banks are facing a funding crisis as domestic lenders are wary to invest in them following industry behemoth IL&FS default amid fraud allegations, leaving many of them to seek overseas support.

In May, rival Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd (CHLA.NS) said it would raise $222 million through bonds from foreign investors.

Mumbai-based Edelweiss said in March that CDPQ’s Asian arm made a $150-million investment as the first tranche of its total outlay.