PARIS (Reuters) - EDF Renewables said it had commissioned 130 megawatt power worth of solar energy capacity in Egypt, as it steps up the pace of its development in North Africa.

EDF said the latest plants moved it closer to meeting its goal of doubling its net renewable energy capacity in France and worldwide to a net amount of 50GW between 2015-2030.