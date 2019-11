FILE PHOTO: A logo of French electric company EDF is seen at an office building in La Defense business district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

(Reuters) - French state-controlled energy group EDF has agreed to buy Pivot Power, a British start-up company that specialises in battery storage and electric vehicle charging points.

EDF, which did not disclose the financial terms of the acquisition, said the deal would allow it to become a leader in the fast-growing field of battery storage.