EDF-Jinko Power consortium wins deal for major solar project in Abu Dhabi

PARIS (Reuters) - A consortium formed by French state-controlled power group EDF (EDF.PA) and its Chinese partner Jinko Power Technology has been awarded the Al Dhafra solar project in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, EDF said on Monday.

EDF said the Abu Dhabi solar photovoltaic plant would have a capacity of 2 GW, which would make it the largest single-project solar plant in the world, generating the equivalent electricity to power more than 160,000 households each year.

EDF and Jinko Power will each hold a 20% stake in the project, while the remaining 60% will be held by Abu Dhabi firms TAQA and Masdar. The companies are set to start construction by the end of 2020, and the project is expected to generate more than 4,000 jobs during the construction phase.