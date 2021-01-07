French union calls for strikes at EDF, Engie over reorganisation plans

FILE PHOTO: Electrical power pylons of high-tension electricity power lines are seen next to the EDF power plant in Bouchain, near Valenciennes, France, July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s CGT union will call for strikes at French power groups EDF and Engie on Jan. 14 and Jan. 19 if reorganisation plans are not withdrawn by next Wednesday, the union said in a press release on Thursday.

These would be the fourth and fifth days of strike action since Dec. 10 at EDF over the Hercules restructuring plan.

Unions fear the reorganisation of state-owned EDF, which is the subject of negotiations between Paris and the European Union, would pave the way for the dismantling and privatisation of the group.

The CGT is also protesting against Engie’s review of its activities, in which the group is considering a spin-off of some of its client solutions business.

The union’s strike call also relates to smaller power supplier Gazel Energie, which is planning job cuts.

Unions have already issued a joint call for strike action at EDF on Jan. 19 over planned reforms.