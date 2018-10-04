FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018 / 7:17 AM / in 3 hours

French ecology minister says Fessenheim nuclear plant to close by 2022

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Ecology Minister Francois de Rugy on Thursday reiterated that the Fessenheim nuclear power reactor, France’s oldest, would close before the end of President Emmanuel Macron’s five-year term in 2022.

FILE PHOTO: France's environment minister, Francois de Rugy, at a session of the National Assembly in Paris, Sept. 18, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

“The plant will close during this mandate, which runs until 2022,” de Rugy told francinfo radio.

France - which produces 75 percent of its electricity in the nuclear reactors of state-owned utility EDF - will decide in coming weeks on a new long-term energy strategy, which will include reducing the share of nuclear to 50 percent, but so far no deadline has been set for that target.

Reporting by Richard Lough; editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

