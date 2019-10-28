EDF to present an action plan after Flamanville's failures: Le Maire

FILE PHOTO: French state-controlled utility EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy attends a news conference to release the Folz report about EDF's long-delayed Flamanville nuclear plant, at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - The head of France’s EDF, Jean-Bernard Levy, will have to present an action plan on how to remedy skill shortages, other problems in nuclear sector within a month, France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, Le Maire added that EDF’s action plan would help to lay the ground for future nuclear projects.

Le Maire also said that delays and overruns at EDF’s Flamanville nuclear plant are a failure of all the French nuclear sector.