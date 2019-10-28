EDF to present an action plan after Flamanville's failures: Le Maire

PARIS (Reuters) - The head of France’s EDF, Jean-Bernard Levy, will have to present an action plan on how to remedy skill shortages, other problems in nuclear sector within a month, France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.
Speaking at a press conference, Le Maire added that EDF’s action plan would help to lay the ground for future nuclear projects.
Le Maire also said that delays and overruns at EDF’s Flamanville nuclear plant are a failure of all the French nuclear sector.
Reporting by Sarah White; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Louise Heavens