France's EDF raises Flamanville cost estimate by 1.5 billion euros

PARIS (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF raised by 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) the costs estimated for the long-delayed Flamanville nuclear plant it is building in northern France.

EDF’s estimate was for construction costs at Flamanville now standing at 12.4 billion euros, and the problems at Flamanville come after EDF said last month that its Hinkley Point C nuclear plant in Britain could cost up to 2.9 billion pounds ($3.6 billion) more than previously forecast.

EDF added it was in talks with France’s ASN watchdog body over the situation at Flamanville.

“The provisional schedule for implementation of the preferred penetration weld repair scenario, if the target for validation by the ASN is complied with, results in the date of fuel loading at the end 2022 and re-assessment of the construction cost at 12.4 billion euros, representing an increase of 1.5 billion euros,” EDF said in a statement.

In July 2018, just months after welding problems at Flamanville were first reported, EDF had already added 400 million euros to the budget.

In June this year, EDF said the reactor startup, which had initially been scheduled for 2012, would be delayed by another three years till end 2022.

When the construction of Flamanville started in 2007, the target launch date was 2012, but a string of construction problems have repeatedly pushed back that deadline.

EDF had tried to convince French nuclear regulator ASN that eight hard-to-reach weldings in the reactor’s containment building were fit for service despite certain flaws, but the ASN ruled in June that the weldings would have to be re-done.

At the end of July, EDF said the repair work would push back the start-up date by at least three years until the end of 2022 at the earliest, which means the overall delay will be more than a decade.