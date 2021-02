Electrical power pylons of high-tension electricity power lines are seen next to the EDF power plant in Bouchain, near Valenciennes, France, July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossigno/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - EDF has struck deals to buy stakes in Econet Energy Kenya and Bboxx Kenya, it said on Thursday, as the French state-controlled power firm looks to boost its presence in Africa and in renewable energy.

EDF said it had bought a 50% stake in solar energy firm Econet Energy Kenya and a 23% stake in off-grid energy company Bboxx Kenya. The financial terms were not disclosed.