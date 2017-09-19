EDF in talks with Saudi Arabia, South Africa for nuclear deals

PARIS (Reuters) - EDF’s head of new nuclear, Xavier Ursat, said the company is in talks with several countries about selling nuclear power plants, including China, India, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

The logo of France's state-owned electricity company EDF is seen on the company's headquarters in Paris, France, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

EDF (EDF.PA) is set to complete its takeover of the reactor unit of nuclear group Areva later this year and has taken the lead in negotiating export contracts for Areva’s flagship European Pressurized Reactor (EPR).

“We are in talks with several countries about new EPR contracts,” Ursat told reporters at an EDF strategy briefing.

Ursat said talks with India’s NPCIL were progressing well and he hoped a deal for six Areva-designed EPR reactors could be signed in the coming months.

“India is one of the countries most suited to build new nuclear,” Ursat said, adding that the country’s strong industrial and academic environment underpinned new nuclear.

Ursat is also in talks with China about new EPR contracts, although Chinese authorities have said new contracts will have to wait for the startup of the first of two EPR reactors under construction in Taishan, southern China.

EDF remains in contact with South African nuclear authorities and hopes that a tender procedure that was interrupted earlier this year will resume soon. He also confirmed that EDF is in talks with Saudi Arabia, which is considering a nuclear newbuild program.