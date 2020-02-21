Greenpeace activists break into EDF's Tricastin nuclear power plant in France

FILE PHOTO: The EDF logo is seen on a reactor building at the Tricastin nuclear power plant site in Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux, France, June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Benjamin Mallet/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Activists from Greenpeace broke into the Tricastin nuclear power plant in southern France in order to demand its closure, the environmental pressure group said on Friday.

“Some 50 Greenpeace activists gained access to several points at the Tricastin nuclear power plant this morning,” said Greenpeace spokeswoman Cecile Genot.

“We are protesting and drawing attention to an aging nuclear power plant that is dangerous and should be shut down.”

Officials for French state-controlled power group EDF, which runs Tricastin, had no immediate comment on the situation.