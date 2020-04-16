French utility EDF expects slump in domestic nuclear output to record low in 2020

PARIS (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF said on Thursday it expected a sharp drop in its domestic nuclear power output to a record low 300 terawatt hours (TWh) in 2020 as a result of the fall in business activity caused by the coronavirus crisis.

FILE PHOTO: A view shows France's oldest Electricite de France (EDF) nuclear power plant near the eastern French village of Fessenheim, France February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

It said nuclear electricity generation will range from 330 TWh to 360 TWh each year in 2021 and 2022. The utility had initially expected its 2020 nuclear power generation in France to be 375 to 390 TWh before the outbreak.

The company’s shares on the Paris bourse fell 4.4% in early trade following its statement.

EDF operates France’s 58 nuclear reactors that account for around 75% of the country’s electricity needs.

The company said maintenance works at its reactors have been significantly affected by the outbreak, thereby reducing power generation capacity.

“EDF is consequently adjusting its maintenance outage plan in order to optimise output capacity,” it said in a statement.

“Furthermore, the economic slow-down has brought about a drop in electricity consumption, which could potentially fall by 20% compared to usual levels, thereby resulting in reduced nuclear output,” it added.

EDF said a number of nuclear reactors may have to be taken off line this summer and autumn in order to save fuel at those power plants. It added that it was working with French power grid operator RTE to ensure continuous power supply throughout winter.

EDF withdrew its financial targets for 2020 and 2021 on Tuesday due to the economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story officially corrects quote in paragraph 7 to show consumption will fall by (not to) 20%)