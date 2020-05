FILE PHOTO: A view shows France's oldest Electricite de France (EDF) nuclear power plant near the eastern French village of Fessenheim, France February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

PARIS (Reuters) - EDF (EDF.PA) on Thursday reported a 1% slip in first-quarter revenue to 20.7 billion euros ($22.36 billion) as nuclear power output at the French state-controlled utility fell on prolonged outages.

“Sales were generally stable compared to the first quarter of 2019. They were supported by better price conditions in electricity in France and in the United Kingdom,” EDF said in a statement.