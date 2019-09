PARIS (Reuters) - France’s state-controlled power group EDF (EDF.PA) plans to shut down the Number 1 reactor of its Fessenheim nuclear power plant on Feb. 22, 2020 and the Number 2 reactor at that same plant on June 30, EDF said on Monday.

“The compensation payments over Fessenheim are expected to amount to a total of nearly 400 million euros ($437.5 million)”, EDF said in a statement.