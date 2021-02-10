EDF CEO says doubling renewables target by 2030 would mean 15 billion-20 billion euros extra investment

FILE PHOTO: French state-controlled utility EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy attends a news conference during an event entitled Electric Days in Paris, France, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The head of French state-controlled power group EDF said on Wednesday the potential doubling of its renewable energy capacity target by 2030 would mean 15 billion to 20 billion euros ($18.2 billion-$24.2 billion) of additional investment.

Jean-Bernard Levy also told the French National Assembly in a virtual meeting that there was no alternative to the group’s planned reorganisation, code-named Hercule, that would work as well.

Under the Hercule plan, EDF would be split into three entities - a regulated EDF blue for the nuclear fleet, EDF azure for its hydropower business, and EDF green for its renewable energy, distribution and retail activities.

($1 = 0.8242 euros)