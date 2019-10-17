French power output down 3.7 GW as EDF workers protest restructuring

PARIS (Reuters) - A strike by employees at French utility EDF in protest against a plan to restructure the state-controlled company reduced power generation at several nuclear, hydro and gas-fired power plants on Thursday, company data showed.

FILE PHOTO: Pylons of high-tension electricity power lines are seen during sunset in Bordeaux, France, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

EDF said the production restriction was likely to continue throughout the day until the end of the national strike.

The data showed that power generation was down at four nuclear reactors, two gas-fired generators and several hydropower stations with the cumulative outage at 3.7 (gigawatts) GW by 0530 GMT.

Power generation was down by nearly 60% at the 910-megawatt (MW) Gravelines 2 nuclear reactors. Generation was reduced by 600 MW at the Chinon 1 reactor, and by 540 MW at the 1.3 GW Cattenom 2 nuclear reactor, according to EDF data.

Output fell to 38% of capacity at the 465 MW Martigues Ponteau 5 gas-fired power generator, while production at unit number 6 of the plant fell to zero.

French power grid operator RTE’s data showed that peak electricity demand in France was expected at around 55.9 GW on Thursday. Total available generation capacity was at 52.6 GW.

The cut in electricity production is not expected to impact the grid or to affect households, but the reduced generation is costly for EDF as it has to import any shortfall to supply its clients.

The walkout is the second called by EDF’s four main unions to hit out at the restructuring project, following a Sept. 19 demonstration, when a third of the company’s workforce went on strike, cutting French power production by over 10%.

EDF workers are against plans steered by the French government to restructure and potentially split the heavily-indebted, state-controlled group, with its nuclear power generation business set to be partly nationalized.

Since the last strike, EDF revealed that the restructuring proposals, originally scheduled to be presented by year-end, would likely slip into next year, as it awaits broader reforms of power regulations, which need to be co-ordinated with the European Commission.