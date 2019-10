FILE PHOTO: French state-controlled utility EDF's headquarters in Paris, France, February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Unions at state-owned utility EDF said on Saturday they will go on strike again on Oct. 17 as the French government does not intend to withdraw a restructuring plan.

More than a third of EDF’s French workforce went on strike on Sept. 19 in protest against government plans that could open part of EDF’s business to more private investment.