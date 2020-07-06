EDF preparing cost-cutting plan worth up to three billion euros: sources

FILE PHOTO: A banner is seen on a fence at France's oldest Electricite de France (EDF) nuclear power plant near the eastern French village of Fessenheim, France February 20, 2020. The banner reads: "No! To closing Fessenheim". REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

PARIS (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF (EDF.PA) has started preparing a cost-cutting plan worth between 2 and 3 billion euros ($1.13 billion), two sources told Reuters, confirming a report by French newspaper Le Monde.

The savings plan could entail divestments of major assets or a hiring and investment freeze, while seeking cost cuts at all levels, Le Monde said on Monday.

An EDF spokesman told Reuters there was a savings plan in the works, but said it was too early to provide details.

EDF, which operates all of France’s 57 nuclear reactors that account for around 70% of the country’s electricity needs, earlier withdrew its financial targets for 2020 and 2021 as the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak hit key areas of its businesses.