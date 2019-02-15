French utility EDF cautious about 2019 outlook

PARIS (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF expressed caution about its 2019 outlook, saying there was no guarantee that it could repeat the double-digit earnings growth seen last year.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Electricite de France SA (EDF) is pictured on the facade of a building in Paris, France, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

EDF forecast core earnings of 15.3 to 16 billion euros ($18.1 billion), below forecasts for about 16 billion and with the low end of the forecast range only just above last year’s 15.25 billion.

“We are not sure that some of the positive elements in our 2018 will be repeated in 2019, notably the very strong hydropower output, which depends on rain and snow levels,” EDF CEO Jean-Bernard Levy told reporters on a call.

He also said its 2018 trading results were above what can be expected in a normal year and that it was not sure they could be repeated in 2019, but added that wholesale power prices should be slightly higher this year.

“It is possible our 2019 results would be close to those of 2018, but we hope that they will not come in at the lower end of our forecast range,” Levy said.

In 2018, strong nuclear and hydropower output in France and a good performance of its renewables and trading business led to double-digit core-earnings growth but financial charges weighed heavily on net profit.

The utility’s 2018 sales were up 6.3 percent to 68.98 billion euros and core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 11.1 percent to 15.25 billion, both in line with forecasts.

But EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) was down 6.3 percent to 5.28 billion and net income plunged 63 percent to 1.18 billion due to a fall in fair value of debt and equity on dedicated assets.

An Infront Data poll had forecast sales of 68.53 bln euros, EBITDA of 15.2 billion, EBIT of 6.26 billion and net income of 2.28 billion.

EDF proposed a 31 cent dividend, in line with forecasts, with the option of payment of the dividend balance in new shares. For 2019, it is targeting core earnings of 15.3 to 16 billion euros and positive cash flow.