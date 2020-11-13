Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Energy & Environment

Sales drop eases at France's EDF in third quarter

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A logo of French electric company EDF is seen at an office building in La Defense business district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - French power group EDF said on Friday its third quarter revenues came in at 14.1 billion euros ($16.7 billion), down 1.8% from a year earlier, as the coronavirus pandemic sapped electricity demand and weighed on nuclear energy output in France.

EDF's EDF.PA revenues were down 4.9% at the end of the six months to June. The group, which has been bogged down by a large debt pile, maintained its financial targets, including a goal to sell 3 billion euros in assets by 2022.

($1 = 0.8471 euros)

Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up