Sales drop eases at France's EDF in third quarter

FILE PHOTO: A logo of French electric company EDF is seen at an office building in La Defense business district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - French power group EDF said on Friday its third quarter revenues came in at 14.1 billion euros ($16.7 billion), down 1.8% from a year earlier, as the coronavirus pandemic sapped electricity demand and weighed on nuclear energy output in France.

EDF's EDF.PA revenues were down 4.9% at the end of the six months to June. The group, which has been bogged down by a large debt pile, maintained its financial targets, including a goal to sell 3 billion euros in assets by 2022.

($1 = 0.8471 euros)