French utility EDF withdraws financial targets for 2020, 2021

FILE PHOTO: A view shows France's oldest Electricite de France (EDF) nuclear power plant near the eastern French village of Fessenheim, France February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - State-controlled utility EDF said on Tuesday it was withdrawing its financial targets for 2020 and 2021 as the economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic impacted key areas of its business.

EDF said it was pulling all financial targets, including the lower end of the EBITDA range of 17.5 billion euros ($19.12 billion) in 2020.

“The economic turmoil that follows from the current sanitary crisis results in a drop in power demand and significantly impacts many of the Group’s businesses, namely nuclear generation ... (and) new-build projects and services,” EDF said in a statement.

EDF operates France’s 58 nuclear reactors that account for about 75% of the country’s electricity needs. The sharp downturn in economic activity meant forecasts for nuclear generation were under review and would be adjusted significantly below the initial assumption, the group said.

Sources told Reuters last week that Total was among several power suppliers that had tried to declare force majeure on buying nuclear power from EDF after the outbreak pushed prices in the French power market far below existing contracts.