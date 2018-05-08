France's EDF buys Scottish offshore wind project

LONDON (Reuters) - France’s EDF has bought a 450 megawatt (MW) wind farm project off the coast of Scotland from Mainstream Renewable Power, the companies said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of France's state-owned electricity company EDF is seen next to the Electricite de France (EDF) thermal electricity production plant in Cordemais, France, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

The Neart na Gaoithe project, expected to start generating power in 2023, is estimated to cost about 1.8 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) to build, and will be capable of providing enough electricity to power around 375,000 homes a year.

“This is evidence of our continuing investment and growth in Scotland, where we are the largest generator of low carbon energy,” said Simone Rossi, CEO of EDF’s British arm EDF Energy.

No financial details of the deal were disclosed, but industry experts have said the deal could be worth about 500 million euros ($598 million).

The project has secured a subsidy from Britain’s government for the electricity it will produce, with a minimum guaranteed price of about 114 pounds per MWh, for 15 years, more than double current British wholesale electricity prices.