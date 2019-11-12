Commodities
November 12, 2019 / 2:53 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy's Edison agrees to extend Algeria gas supply deal to 2027

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian energy group Edison said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with Algeria’s Sonatrach to extend a gas supply contract to 2027.

Edison, owned by French utility EDF, said the contract would allow it to take one billion cubic meters of gas per year from Algeria for 8 years.

The company said the agreement would allow Italy to diversify its gas supply sources.

Italy, which imports more than 90% of its gas, gets around 40% of its supplies from Russia.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below