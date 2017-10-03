FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Edizione teams up with Goldman Sachs in bid for Guala Closures: sources
Sections
Featured
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
U.S.
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 3, 2017 / 1:33 PM / 17 days ago

Italy's Edizione teams up with Goldman Sachs in bid for Guala Closures: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - The Benetton family’s investment group Edizione Holding has teamed up with Goldman Sachs’s (GS.N) private equity arm to bid for Italian packaging company Guala Closures, two sources said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A trader works at the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, New York, U.S. on April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The consortium is one of six groups interested in Guala which could be worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion), the sources said.

In September sources had said Edizione was one of a series of companies interested in bidding for the packaging company.

“We are in a widened due diligence phase at the moment which will be narrowed down to a smaller number of parties in mid-October, probably three,” one of the sources said.

Guala’s main shareholder, Apriori Capital Partners, mandated Barclays and Credit Suisse in May to help with a sale or a possible initial public offering.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Reporting by Paola Arosio and Massimo Gaia, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.