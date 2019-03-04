Portugal's EDP invests in cybersecurity firm Sepio Systems

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Portuguese utility company EDP - Energias de Portugal is seen at the company's offices in Oviedo, Spain, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Energias de Portugal, one of Europe’s major electricity operators, made a strategic investment in U.S.-Israeli cybersecurity company Sepio Systems.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

EDP, one of the world’s largest wind power operators, is expanding partnerships in cybersecurity to strengthen connectivity and resilience that are vital to infrastructure, and advance new business opportunities.

The partnership with EDP will help Sepio Systems accelerate development and deployment of its technology among utilities, financial institutions and large enterprises in Europe, Sepio said on Monday.

Also participating in the investment was Mindset Ventures, an international venture capital firm, and existing investors Pico Venture Partners and Founders Group.