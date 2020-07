SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian power firm EDP Energias do Brasil SA said on Friday it requested a 573.7 million-real ($107.95 million) loan as part of government efforts to support utilities firms amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a securities filing, the local unit of Portugal’s EDP added that around 354.3 million reais will be allocated to EDP Sao Paulo and the remaining 219.4 million reais to EDP Espirito Santo.