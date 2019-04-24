EDP shareholders vote scuppers Chinese takeover bid

LISBON (Reuters) - Shareholders of EDP-Energias de Portugal voted on Wednesday to effectively block a 9 billion euro ($10 billion) takeover bid for the utility announced by China Three Gorges (CTG) almost a year ago.

The proposed scrapping of a 25 percent voting right limit was a key condition of CTG’s attempt to buy Portugal’s largest company, but it was opposed by activist investor Elliott and rejected by shareholders at a meeting on Wednesday. Portugal’s stock market regulator said that would put an end to the offer.

Analysts had doubted CTG’s likelihood of moving ahead with the bid because of the long delay to formally launch it and opposition from U.S. authorities to Chinese control of EDP’s sizeable wind energy business in the United States.

Changing the voting rights needed the support of two-thirds of shareholders present at the annual general meeting, but nearly 57 percent of those present voted against, one shareholder said.

“Shareholders voted clearly, they were against the offer,” said another shareholder. Investors present at the meeting accounted for just over 65 percent of the voting capital, EDP said.

CTG is the largest shareholder in EDP with a 23 percent stake. Portugal’s CMVM market regulator warned the state-owned Chinese firm on April 12 that its bid would fail if shareholders rejected the rights change, unless CTG withdrew it as a condition of the offer. CTG refused on Monday to give up the condition and has said that it will remain a long-term strategic investor in EDP, regardless of the final result of its offer.

Elliott, which has a 2.9 percent stake in EDP, has proposed an alternative to the bid for EDP and its wind energy subsidiary EDP Renewables.

Elliott’s plan is to raise 7.6 billion euros from the sale of the company’s Brazilian operation, Iberian thermal holdings and minority stakes in Spanish and Portuguese networks. EDP could then focus on further developing its alternative energy business, Elliott has said.

CTG first announced its 3.26-euro offer per EDP share in May 2018, which EDP’s board quickly rejected as too low, but it had not been registered with the CMVM or formally launched, pending a green light from regulators in various countries.

EDP shares fell on Wednesday to close 0.6 percent lower before the vote, but at 3.4 euros they are still well above CTG’s offer price.