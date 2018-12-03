EDP CEO says CTG bid in progress, no impact from Xi

Portuguese electric power company Energias de Portugal (EDP) CEO Antonio Mexia speaks during a news conference in Lisbon, Portugal June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

LISBON (Reuters) - China Three Gorges and regulators continue to work on CTG’s takeover bid for power utility EDP-Energias de Portugal (EDP.LS), EDP CEO Antonio Mexia said on Monday, adding that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit this week is unlikely to influence the process.

Portugal’s biggest company by assets is the target of a 9 billion euro offer by the state-owned Chinese company. President Xi will visit Lisbon on Tuesday nad Wednesday.

The timetable of the offer does not depend on President Xi’s visit, Mexia told a conference. “CTG and regulatros are doing their job ... Filings are being made in Europe and the United States. Some are still missing, but that was expected.”