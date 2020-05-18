French group Total buys up some assets from Portugal's EDP

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil and gas company Total is seen in a petrol station in Paris, France February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French energy group Total (TOTF.PA) said on Monday it had agreed to buy up a large customer portfolio from Energías de Portugal (EDP.LS) and two of EDP’s gas-fired combined cycle power plants, making it a leading player in the Iberian market.

Total said it was buying EDP’s portfolio of 2.5 million business-to-customers (B2C) base, along with the two power plants, which represented an electricity generation capacity of nearly 850 megawatts.

Total added that the transaction with EDP was based on an enterprise value of 515 million euros ($557.4 million).