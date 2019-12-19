EDP sells hydro plants in $2.4 billion deal and delivers profit warning

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest utility EDP (EDP.LS) said on Thursday it has agreed a multi-billion euro deal to sell six hydro power plants in the Douro river basin, boosting its coffers as it faces a hit to profits from the country’s move to greener energy.

FILE PHOTO: View of a thermal power plant of Portuguese utility company EDP - Energias de Portugal in Soto De Ribera, Spain, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Portugal was the first country to commit to carbon neutrality by 2050 and has said all coal plants must be closed by 2023. This, along with other factors such as lower gas prices, will take 300 million euros off EDP’s reported net profit this year, and 200 million euros in 2020, the company also said on Thursday.

“The acceleration of the energy transition process over the past year led to a material deterioration of the operating outlook for coal plants in the Iberian market,” the company said.

At the same time, EDP is planning 12 billion euros capital expenditure between 2019 and 2022, it said earlier this year.

On Thursday it said the 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion)hydro plants deal with a consortium led by France’s Engie (ENGIE.PA) is expected to be completed by the second half of 2020. The other members of the consortium, in which Engie (ENGIE.PA) has a 40% stake, are Credit Agricole Assurances and Mirova-Natixis Group.

“This transaction aims to optimize our portfolio, decreasing our exposure to concentrated hydro volatility and merchant prices, reinforcing the low business risk profile and improving financial leverage,” EDP (EDP.LS) said in a statement.

EDP will maintain its leading position in Portugal in hydropower generation capacity with 5.1 GW, while continuing to be the second largest hydro operator in Iberia, it added.

EDP’s chief financial officer Miguel Stilwell said the transaction was done with a higher than expected enterprise multiple of 14.4 times, a commonly used metric for estimating the value of a business.

Chief executive Antonio Mexia said that the disposals should lead to net debt being lower than 3.2 times EBIDTA in 2020, compared to 4.0 times in 2018.

EDP previously said it plans to sell 2 billion euros worth of assets in Iberia, as well as raising 4 billion euros via an asset rotation program until 2022 to fund its renewable energy expansion.

Engie and EDP said in March they would invest 15 billion euros with the aim of becoming the world’s number two offshore wind developer after Denmark’s Orsted (ORSTED.CO).

In October, EDP posted a steep 55% rise in nine-month net profit, boosted by renewable energy and a strong performance of its Brazilian unit, netting 460 million euros in the period.

Shares in EDP closed 1.62% higher at 3.84 euros.