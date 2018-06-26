FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
June 26, 2018 / 6:43 AM / in an hour

French energy group Engie says it is not considering EDPR takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French gas and power group Engie (ENGIE.PA) said it is not preparing for and is not considering a takeover of Portuguese renewable energy developer EDP Renovaveis (EDPR) (EDPR.LS).

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French gas and power group Engie is seen on the company tower at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie, near Paris, France. May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Bloomberg reported on Monday that Engie was considering a bid for EDPR, a unit of Portuguese utility EDP (EDP.LS), and that Engie was working with advisers on evaluating offers for all or part of the firm.

“Engie is not preparing for or even considering an offer for EDPR. There are no deliberations, no decisions have been taken,” said an Engie spokesman.

He added that following the press reports, Engie had made this position clear in a statement to the Portuguese financial market authorities.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.