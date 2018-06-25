France's Engie considers offer for EDP Renovaveis: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - French energy group Engie is considering a bid for the 7.3 billion-euro ($8.5 billion) renewables unit of Portuguese power firm EDP-Energias de Portugal SA, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French gas and power group Engie is seen on the company tower at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie, near Paris, France. May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Engie is working with advisers on evaluating offers for all or part of EDP Renovaveis SA, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Engie and EDP were not immediately available for comment.

State-owned China Three Gorges last month launched a 9 billion euro bid to take over both EDP and EDPR, offering 3.26 euros a share and 7.33 euros a share respectively - both of which were rejected by the Portuguese utility as not reflecting the value of the company.

EDP, however, signaled it is open to an improved offer and said the strategic intentions in the takeover plan, such as maintaining EDP’s Portuguese identity and contributing some overseas China Three Gorges’ assets to EDP, had some merit.