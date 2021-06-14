Groups deliver proposals for EDP Brazil's hydroelectric plants -source

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian energy companies Eneva SA, AES Brazil Energia SA and Votorantim Energia are among groups interested in acquiring three hydroelectric plants EDP Energias do Brasil put up for sale, one source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The source added that around 10 groups delivered initial proposals for the assets. The investment banking unit of Banco Bradesco SA is managing the process.

Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported the deal earlier on Monday.

EDP Brasil is aiming to raise roughly 4.5 billion reais ($880 million) from the sale. The plants are located in the Brazilian states of Espirito Santo and Amapa, with a total capacity of 800 megawatts.

Votorantim, AES Brasil, Eneva and Bradesco did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. EDP Energias do Brasil said it “does not comment market rumors.”

Portugal’s EDP had discussed a deal involving Latin America two years ago with its shareholder China Three Gorges Corp.

The Chinese company has been reducing its stake in EDP and sold 2.5% of the company last January.

($1 = 5.1142 reais)