FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
June 25, 2018 / 8:27 AM / in 32 minutes

Greystar to buy Education Realty in $4.6 billion deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Education Realty Trust Inc (EDR.N), a developer of student housing, said on Monday it would be acquired by an affiliate of Greystar Real Estate Partners for about $4.6 billion, including debt.

Education Realty shareholders will receive $41.50 per share in cash from Greystar Student Housing Growth and Income Fund, a 1.6 percent premium to the company’s closing price on Friday.

Education Realty shares, which were trading at $41.37 before the bell, have gained about 12 percent since June 1 after the Wall Street Journal reported that the company was exploring a sale.

The deal, which is expected to close in the second-half of 2018, has an equity value of $3.15 billion, based on Education Realty’s outstanding shares as on May 1.

Additionally, Greystar will buy a portfolio of off-campus student housing assets from Education Realty for $1.2 billion in a joint venture with real-estate unit of Blackstone (BX.N).

The newly combined Greystar and Education Realty team will own about $10 billion in portfolio of income-generating real estate concentrated in U.S. markets, the companies said.

BofA Merrill Lynch advised Education Realty, while Morrison & Foerster and Venable provided legal advise. J.P. Morgan was financial adviser to Greystar, while Hogan Lovells and King & Spalding were its legal advisers.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.