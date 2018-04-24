FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 8:39 PM / in an hour

Edwards Lifesciences heart valve sales miss estimates, shares fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Medical device maker Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s (EW.N) first-quarter sales for its transcatheter heart valves missed analysts’ targets on Tuesday, sending its shares down 8 percent in after-market trading.

Global sales of the heart valves, by far the company’s most important growth driver, rose 2.3 percent to $551.5 million, but missed analyst estimates of $579.64 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales of surgical heart valve therapy also fell 10 percent to $179.5 million.

The company’s net profit fell to $206.6 million, or 96 cents a share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a $230.2 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.

    Excluding items, the company earned $1.22 per share. Analysts on average had expected $1.11 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Net sales rose 1.3 percent to $894.8 million in the quarter.

    The company raised its full-year earnings forecast to $4.50 to $4.70 per share, from its previous range of $4.43 and $4.63 per share.

    Shares of the company were trading at $123.55 after the bell.

    Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
