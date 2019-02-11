Amazon to buy wi-fi startup eero

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it has signed an agreement to buy eero, a startup company that makes home routers, to help customers better connect smart home devices.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. (reut.rs/2tg7Qur)
Eero, was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San-Francisco. It has raised $90 million from First Round Capital, Menlo Ventures, AME Cloud Ventures, Initialized Capital, Homebrew Ventures and others, according to a TechCrunch report.
Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta