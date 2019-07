FILE PHOTO: The logo of EFG International bank is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - EFG International (EFGN.S) said assets under management during the first half of the year increased 12% to 147.6 billion Swiss francs ($149.62 billion) at the end of 2018, the private bank said on Wednesday

But the bank’s net profit fell to 31.5 million francs from 46.4 million francs during the first half as it continued to tackle legacy issues surrounding its life insurance portfolio.