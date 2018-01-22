Reports of ban on U.S.-bound cargo from Cairo airport 'inaccurate and old': Egypt

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s aviation ministry said on Monday reports of a ban on all U.S.-bound cargo from Cairo airport were “inaccurate and old” saying the ban was in placed since 2015.

“There is positive cooperation with the U.S. authorities, in addition, Egypt is currently participating in the information program presented on shipments to prepare for lifting the ban permanently,” the statement said.

Five Cairo airport and EgyptAir sources told Reuters earlier that the U.S. authorities had banned the transport of all cargo from Cairo International Airport destined for the United States.

Sources said U.S. authorities had suspended the cargo transportation due to lack of confidence in security measures at Cairo airport.