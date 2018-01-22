Egypt dismisses report U.S. has banned cargo transport from Cairo airport

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s aviation ministry said on Monday that reports of a new ban on all U.S.-bound cargo from Cairo airport are “inaccurate and old”, saying that a ban had been in place since 2015.

Five Cairo airport and EgyptAir sources told Reuters earlier that the U.S.authorities have banned the transport of all cargo coming from Cairo International Airport destined for the United States.

“There is positive cooperation with the U.S. authorities, in addition, Egypt is currently participating in the information program presented on shipments to prepare for lifting the ban permanently,” the ministry statement said.

The ministry did not provide more details about the 2015 ban.

Sources had told Reuters that the U.S. authorities had suspended the cargo transportation due to lack of confidence in security measures at Cairo airport.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said on Monday it will require six Middle Eastern carriers to undergo enhanced cargo screening as part of an effort to raise global aviation security.

The emergency amendment covers carriers in five countries flying out of seven airports and focuses “on last points of departure locations where the threat is greatest,” TSA said in a statement.

It comes as the Trump administration has been working to increase international airport security.