September 16, 2018 / 6:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Egyptian archaeologists find sandstone sphinx in temple at Aswan

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian archaeologists draining water from a temple in the southern city of Aswan have uncovered a sandstone sphinx likely dating to the Ptolemaic era, the antiquities ministry said on Sunday.

The sandstone statue of Sphinx that was discovered in Kom Ombo Temple in Aswan in upper Egypt is seen in this handout picture obtained on September 16, 2018. The Ministry of Antiquities/Handout via REUTERS

The sphinx, a mythical being with the head of a human and the body of a lion, was discovered at the Kom Ombo temple, where two engraved sandstone reliefs of King Ptolemy V had also recently been found, the ministry said in statement.

Ptolemaic rule spanned about three centuries until the Roman conquest in 30 BC.

Reporting by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Jan Harvey

