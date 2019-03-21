Blast at Egyptian chemical factory kills at least eight: security sources

CAIRO (Reuters) - At least eight people were killed and five injured on Thursday when a chemical tank exploded at a phosphates factory in the Red Sea port of Ain Sokhna, three security sources said.

The factory, which is under development, is owned by the military, two of the sources said. The project is contracted to Intecsa Industrial and local partner H.A. Construction, an industry source said.

State news agency MENA said that 15 people were killed or injured and that the tank exploded during testing.