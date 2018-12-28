Bomb blast kills two Vietnamese tourists on Cairo outskirts: ministry

CAIRO (Reuters) - Two Vietnamese tourists were killed and 12 other people were injured on Friday when their bus was hit by a blast from an explosive device in Giza, Egypt, the interior ministry said.

Ten of the injured were Vietnamese tourists and two were Egyptians, a ministry statement said. The bus was hit by an explosion from an improvised device hidden near a wall on Marioutiya street at around 1815 (1615 GMT), the ministry said.

Police are investigating, the statement said.