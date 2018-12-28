World News
December 28, 2018 / 6:04 PM / in 2 minutes

Bomb blast kills two Vietnamese tourists on Cairo outskirts: ministry

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Two Vietnamese tourists were killed and 12 other people were injured on Friday when their bus was hit by a blast from an explosive device in Giza, Egypt, the interior ministry said.

Ten of the injured were Vietnamese tourists and two were Egyptians, a ministry statement said. The bus was hit by an explosion from an improvised device hidden near a wall on Marioutiya street at around 1815 (1615 GMT), the ministry said.

Police are investigating, the statement said.

Reporting by Hesham Hajali; Writing by Yousef Saba, Editing by William Maclean; Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below