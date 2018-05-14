FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World News
May 14, 2018 / 8:09 PM / in 2 hours

Four Egyptian workers killed by land mine near new capital: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Four Egyptian workers were killed and two injured, when a land mine exploded east of Cairo in an area where the government is constructing a new administrative capital, security sources said.

The sources said the mine was likely a remnant of the 1973 war Egypt fought with Israel for control of the Sinai peninsula.

Egypt’s ambitious plan to construct a new metropolis 45 km (28 miles) east of Cairo was announced in March 2015 as part of a plan to lure back foreign investors who fled after its 2011 uprising.

Reporting by Ahmed Mohamed Hassan; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
