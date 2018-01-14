FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 14, 2018 / 11:34 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Egypt approves cabinet reshuffle ahead of elections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s parliament approved on Sunday a cabinet reshuffle including four new ministers, government sources said, two months ahead of a scheduled presidential election.

The reshuffle included the appointment of Abu Bakr al-Gendi as minister for local development, Rania al-Mashat as tourism minister, Enas Abdeldayem as culture minister and Khaled Badawy as public enterprise minister.

Two new ministry deputies were also appointed in the reshuffle.

Housing Minister Mustafa Madbuly will continue to serve as interim prime minister while Prime Minister Sherif Ismail recovers from surgery, government sources said.

Egypt is set to hold a presidential vote on March 26-28, with a run-off on April 24-26. Candidates must register between Jan. 20 and 29.

Egypt’s last cabinet reshuffle was in February last year and included new investment and agriculture ministers.

Reporting by Moemen Abdelkhalek; Writing by Arwa Gaballa, editing by Louise Heavens; Editing by Louise Heavens

