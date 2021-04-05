Egypt’s strategic reserves of wheat at 3.6 months of consumption- minister

Egypt’s Supply Minister Ali Moselhy. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s strategic reserves of wheat and sugar are at 3.6 months of consumption, the supply minister said on Sunday, ahead of the start of the local harvest season.

Minister Ali Moselhy added, in a televised interview, that “Egypt is looking to procure 4 million tonnes of local wheat from farmers this season.”

Egypt’s strategic reserves of rice are sufficient until October, while the strategic reserves of vegetable oils are at 3.7 months of consumption, Moselhy said.