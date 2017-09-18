FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egyptian court acquits Irish citizen of murder in mass trial
September 18, 2017 / 1:01 PM / a month ago

Egyptian court acquits Irish citizen of murder in mass trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian court on Monday acquitted Irish citizen Ibrahim Halawa and his three sisters of charges including murder in a mass trial that has been going on for over four years, during which he was in jail.

Halawa was part of a trial in which nearly 500 people were charged with, among other crimes, breaking into a mosque, killing 44 people, including a policeman, and illegal possession of firearms in violence that followed the military’s ouster of former Islamist president Mohamed Mursi in 2013.

Reporting by Haitham Ahmed; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Patrick Markey

