FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 hours ago
Egyptian train crews held following fatal crash, railway chief quits
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
North Korea factories humming with 'Made in China' clothes
North Korea
North Korea factories humming with 'Made in China' clothes
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
HBO offered $250,000 to hackers
Reuters Focus
HBO offered $250,000 to hackers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 13, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 14 hours ago

Egyptian train crews held following fatal crash, railway chief quits

Egyptians search for survivors at the site of a crash where two trains collided near the Khorshid station in Egypt's coastal city of Alexandria, Egypt August 11, 2017.Osama Nageb

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The head of Egypt's railway authority, Medhat Shousha, has resigned following a train collision in Alexandria that killed at least 41 people, Transport Minister Hisham Arafat told reporters on Sunday.

A prosecutor had earlier ordered the detention of both train drivers and their assistants for 15 days, the state news agency MENA said.

In addition to the deaths, at least 133 people were injured when the two trains collided in the coastal city on Friday, the latest in a string of crashes on an antiquated transport network that have outraged the public.

Egyptians have long complained that successive governments have failed to enforce basic safeguards for the railways.

A witness said the trains rose into the air, "forming a pyramid", as they slammed into each other just outside a suburban station.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has ordered an inquiry into the crash. MENA said blood and urine samples had been taken from one driver to check for drug use.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Kevin Liffey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.