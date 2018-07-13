FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 1:48 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

At least 55 injured as train derails in Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - At least 55 people were injured on Friday when a passenger train derailed south of Egypt’s capital Cairo, an assistant to the health minister told state television.

“Most of the injuries are minor,” Ahmed Mohei said.

Three carriages on a train headed to the southern province of Qena went off-track, state news agency MENA said citing a transport ministry statement.

Public Prosecutor Nabil Sadek ordered a investigation into the accident, the cause of which remains unknown.

Egyptians have long complained that governments have failed to enforce safety on the antiquated rail network.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

